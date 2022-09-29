Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.44

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.44 and last traded at $59.84, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.57). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -789.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $31,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $90,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

