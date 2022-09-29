KardiaChain (KAI) Hits Market Cap of $2.48 Million

KardiaChain (KAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, KardiaChain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One KardiaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. KardiaChain has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KardiaChain Profile

KardiaChain’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 312,402,691 coins. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io. The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KardiaChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies.”

