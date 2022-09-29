KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.12

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 565619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

KDDI Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About KDDI

(Get Rating)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.