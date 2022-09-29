Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.57. 3,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 75.07% of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.