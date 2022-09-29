Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Keppel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KPELY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Keppel has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

