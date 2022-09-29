Kevin Rendino Buys 2,059 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $10,871.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,329.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino bought 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $617.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 1,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $1,860.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kevin Rendino bought 1,707 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $10,583.40.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Rendino purchased 956 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $5,927.20.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TURN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,441,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

