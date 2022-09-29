Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,980 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up approximately 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Kimco Realty worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 35.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 289,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,368. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

