Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lowered by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 539,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569,180. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 103.74%.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.