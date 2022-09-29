Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 1,210.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

