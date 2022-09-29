Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 132308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kion Group from €54.00 ($55.10) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.