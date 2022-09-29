KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.73

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 175054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23.

KKR & Co. Inc. last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

