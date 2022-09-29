KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 589,146 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $58,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

