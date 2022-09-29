Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.53

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 4511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.