KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Up 0.7%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.01. 48,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,460,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Insider Activity

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,088 shares of company stock worth $6,667,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,733,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

