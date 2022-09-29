Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given New €4.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KKPNY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.5 %

Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 660,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

