Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several research firms have commented on KFY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 19.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 15.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.