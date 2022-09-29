Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

KUMBF stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 283. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.