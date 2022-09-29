Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
KUMBF stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 283. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.
