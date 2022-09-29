Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kyocera Price Performance

KYOCY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

