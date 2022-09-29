LABS Group One Day Volume Reaches $257,316.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $257,316.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00160340 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013972 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s genesis date was March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. The official website for LABS Group is labsgroup.io. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

