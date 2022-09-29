Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

LE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

LE stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,514. The stock has a market cap of $270.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.40. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

