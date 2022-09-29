Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Lantheus worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 206,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lantheus Price Performance
NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 25,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,917. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $87.47.
Insider Transactions at Lantheus
In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,324 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
