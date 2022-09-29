Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

