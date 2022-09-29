Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,113.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS LRCDF remained flat at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

