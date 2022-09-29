LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

LZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.30. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $144,762.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,599.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 in the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

