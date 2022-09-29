Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Shares Up 1.4%

Legend Gold Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Legend Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36.
Legend Gold Company Profile
Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.
