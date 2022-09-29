LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $630,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LendingTree
LendingTree Stock Performance
NASDAQ TREE opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $345.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.74. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
