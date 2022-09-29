LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $630,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LendingTree by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LendingTree by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,807,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $345.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.74. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.