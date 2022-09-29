Life Planning Partners Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,566. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $91.50 and a twelve month high of $140.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

