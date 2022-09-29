Life Planning Partners Inc Has $114,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc owned about 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVES. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 89,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,321,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AVES stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $37.38. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,673. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25.

