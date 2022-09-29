Life Planning Partners Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.65. The company had a trading volume of 117,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,010. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $180.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

