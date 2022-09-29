Life Planning Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.03. The stock had a trading volume of 134,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

