Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00276287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001258 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017132 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

