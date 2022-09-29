Limoneira Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 214.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 176.5%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LMNR opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 million, a P/E ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 0.79. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Limoneira by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.