Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LNR. TD Securities boosted their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Stock Performance

TSE:LNR traded down C$7.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.54. 273,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$45.46 and a twelve month high of C$81.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

Insider Activity

About Linamar

In other news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$52.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,897,151.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,691,453.70. Insiders purchased 420,932 shares of company stock worth $25,259,501 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

