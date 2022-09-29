Linear Market Cap Reaches $71.90 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $71.90 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

