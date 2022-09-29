LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (LINKA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $645,592.35 and approximately $3,868.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 99.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io. LINKA’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space.”

