Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Shares Down 7.7%

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 264,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 93,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Lite Access Technologies Stock Down 15.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Lite Access Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.