Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Shares Down 7.7%

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 264,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 93,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Lite Access Technologies Stock Down 15.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Lite Access Technologies
Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.
Further Reading
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.