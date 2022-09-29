Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $210.50

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $210.50 and last traded at $211.20, with a volume of 4996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.20.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.44.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.