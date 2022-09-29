Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Live Current Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIVC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 20,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,599. Live Current Media has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media, Inc, a digital technology company, operates in the entertainment industry. The company develops mobile applications in the sports and gaming sectors, including SPRT MTRX, a gaming app for players to bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment.

