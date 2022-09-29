Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 353,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,992,829 shares.The stock last traded at $1.78 and had previously closed at $1.84.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

