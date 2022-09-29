Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$123.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total transaction of C$1,746,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$685,095.89. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total transaction of C$1,746,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$685,095.89. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,789,685.35. Insiders sold a total of 44,958 shares of company stock worth $5,325,901 in the last three months.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$111.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$115.48. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$84.51 and a 12 month high of C$124.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 7.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

