Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.58.

NYSE LMT traded down $10.21 on Thursday, reaching $389.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

