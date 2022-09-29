Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for approximately 5.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Loews by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE L traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 3,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

