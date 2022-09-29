LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $289.00

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 289 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 305.92 ($3.70), with a volume of 47691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311 ($3.76).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 349.04. The company has a market cap of £318.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53.

LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services Company Profile

In other news, insider Adam Castleton sold 73,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £245,367.40 ($296,480.67). In related news, insider David Stewart acquired 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £24,711.20 ($29,858.87). Also, insider Adam Castleton sold 73,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £245,367.40 ($296,480.67).

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

