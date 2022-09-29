Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

LU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 32.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,969,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,038 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 101.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Lufax by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of LU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

