Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by China Renaissance to Hold

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.10 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

LU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Lufax has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.29.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lufax by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Lufax by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,977,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,352 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

