Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $309.34 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.69.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $774,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.