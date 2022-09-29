Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock to C$85.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magna International traded as low as C$64.49 and last traded at C$64.84, with a volume of 170832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.09.

Magna International Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$18.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 9.3799994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

