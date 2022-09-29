Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock to C$85.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magna International traded as low as C$64.49 and last traded at C$64.84, with a volume of 170832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.09.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.09.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$18.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
