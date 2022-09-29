Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 3.1 %

MBUU traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 133,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,399. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $78.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

