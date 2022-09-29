Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.
Malibu Boats Stock Down 3.1 %
MBUU traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 133,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,399. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $78.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
