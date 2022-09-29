Manchester City Fan Token Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $6.56 or 0.00033463 BTC on exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $131.20 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manchester City Fan Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manchester City Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manchester City Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manchester City Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.