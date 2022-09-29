Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOMF remained flat at $11.75 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. Mandom has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

